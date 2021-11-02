Update 0.10 Patch Notes

New features
- boats will now be pushed by wind slightly even with the sails furled
- you can now lock the steering wheel in place with right click
- you can now release winches quickly by holding left shift
- some food is now included in your boat when starting a new game
- added an option for inverted mouse control
- compasses in the inventory now appear larger
- north direction is now marked more clearly on the Aestrin compass
- chronocompasses are now held slightly closer to the camera to make them easier to read
- you can now push the large Aestrin ship
- the large Aestrin ship now has flags on the masts
Balance changes
- major adjustments to wind and waves; generally, wind speed and wave height will now be more varied, and waves in storms will be higher
- prevailing winds should be more consistent now
- waves near islands and within regions should generally be smaller now
- increased the cost of boat recovery
- increased rate of water intake when heeled over too far
- increased the price of most paintings
- reduced the screen grain effect when hungry or thirsty
Bug fixes
- you can no longer sell mission cargo to vendors
- wind from a previously saved game should now load correctly
- sunk boats will now properly go underwater
- fixed sell price for some trade goods
- fixed some tables and chairs in Happy Bay
- gold crates now have the correct collider
- various improvements to boat and item physics and overall stability
Changed files in this update