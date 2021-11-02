 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sailwind update for 2 November 2021

Update 0.10 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7645679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • boats will now be pushed by wind slightly even with the sails furled
  • you can now lock the steering wheel in place with right click
  • you can now release winches quickly by holding left shift
  • some food is now included in your boat when starting a new game
  • added an option for inverted mouse control
  • compasses in the inventory now appear larger
  • north direction is now marked more clearly on the Aestrin compass
  • chronocompasses are now held slightly closer to the camera to make them easier to read
  • you can now push the large Aestrin ship
  • the large Aestrin ship now has flags on the masts

Balance changes

  • major adjustments to wind and waves; generally, wind speed and wave height will now be more varied, and waves in storms will be higher
  • prevailing winds should be more consistent now
  • waves near islands and within regions should generally be smaller now
  • increased the cost of boat recovery
  • increased rate of water intake when heeled over too far
  • increased the price of most paintings
  • reduced the screen grain effect when hungry or thirsty

Bug fixes

  • you can no longer sell mission cargo to vendors
  • wind from a previously saved game should now load correctly
  • sunk boats will now properly go underwater
  • fixed sell price for some trade goods
  • fixed some tables and chairs in Happy Bay
  • gold crates now have the correct collider
  • various improvements to boat and item physics and overall stability

Changed files in this update

Sailwind Content Depot 1764531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.