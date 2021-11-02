 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Gold Hunter update for 2 November 2021

Version 0.567 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 7645629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Info

If you can´t use or see your items in inventory slots, please try to create a new savegame, before report as a bug.

Changed

■ Changed icon "shovel" for inventory slots

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with spawning item "pumpkin" for halloween event

■ Fixed error with detect item "gold nugget" while search gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with missing text labels for object "claimboards"

■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicles

■ Fixed error with missing footstep sounds

Changed files in this update

Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.