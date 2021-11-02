Version 0.567 Alpha

Info
If you can´t use or see your items in inventory slots, please try to create a new savegame, before report as a bug.
Changed
■ Changed icon "shovel" for inventory slots
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with spawning item "pumpkin" for halloween event
■ Fixed error with detect item "gold nugget" while search gold with item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with missing text labels for object "claimboards"
■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicles
■ Fixed error with missing footstep sounds
Changed files in this update