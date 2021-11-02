Patch v1.0.4

New fixes and updates from the Under World are here! ːCotcSkullː
- [Fix] Pushing blocks won't erase background tiles anymore
- [Fix] Finishing last level of Episode 3 will mark it as done now
- [Fix] Vulture will start falling down when it has 1 health point left instead of exploding
- [Fix] Achievement "Fire With Fire" is fixed
- [Fix] Achievement "Going Down The Fast Way" is updated- Now you need to kill Count Chuck in less than 2 minutes on medium or hard difficulty.
- All levels in level selection have display images now
- Hint box appears when you jump on hot oven now
- On Game Over screens on Ep1 & Ep2, witch's laugh will be heard
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update