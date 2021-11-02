 Skip to content

Monster Bash HD update for 2 November 2021

Patch v1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New fixes and updates from the Under World are here! ːCotcSkullː

  • [Fix] Pushing blocks won't erase background tiles anymore
  • [Fix] Finishing last level of Episode 3 will mark it as done now
  • [Fix] Vulture will start falling down when it has 1 health point left instead of exploding
  • [Fix] Achievement "Fire With Fire" is fixed
  • [Fix] Achievement "Going Down The Fast Way" is updated- Now you need to kill Count Chuck in less than 2 minutes on medium or hard difficulty.
  • All levels in level selection have display images now
  • Hint box appears when you jump on hot oven now
  • On Game Over screens on Ep1 & Ep2, witch's laugh will be heard

Thank you for playing!

