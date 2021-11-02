 Skip to content

Age Of Omens update for 2 November 2021

Update notes for 1.7.0

1.7.0

  1. Added crafting sounds for many new items.
  2. Fixed Twine appearing as gold nuggets in crafting menu. (YES>.. GOld nuggets were free to craft!)
  3. New wood chopping sounds, +randomization.
  4. Steel Axe now chops trees and gives more wood than stone axe.
  5. Change various crafting requirements to smooth out progression.
  6. Added creatures "Drowners"
  7. Added creatures "Imps"
  8. Added creatures "Skeletal Warriors"
  9. Added creatures "Skeletal Archers"
  10. Removed chickens from Castle
  11. New area added "Farmstead"
  12. New Area added "Swam

