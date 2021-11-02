Update notes for 1.7.0

1.7.0
- Added crafting sounds for many new items.
- Fixed Twine appearing as gold nuggets in crafting menu. (YES>.. GOld nuggets were free to craft!)
- New wood chopping sounds, +randomization.
- Steel Axe now chops trees and gives more wood than stone axe.
- Change various crafting requirements to smooth out progression.
- Added creatures "Drowners"
- Added creatures "Imps"
- Added creatures "Skeletal Warriors"
- Added creatures "Skeletal Archers"
- Removed chickens from Castle
- New area added "Farmstead"
- New Area added "Swam
Changed files in this update