Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 2 November 2021

Patch notes 11/2/21

Patch notes 11/2/21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enhancements:

  • Updating a character's skeleton in the animation rig settings now automatically updates the bone positions in all animations (for example, give the character broader shoulders will result in all animations being updated accordingly). This will make it much easier to create characters that diverge from our templates.
  • Keyboard configurations are now saved between sessions.

Bug fixes:

  • Pressing "C" in the character editor causes the camera to move down, which can be annoying when trying to copy and paste.
  • Duplicate bones may appear in the animation rig settings pane after exiting test play.
  • Importing animations with a negative offset value can cause a crash.

