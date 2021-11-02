 Skip to content

Insect Adventure update for 2 November 2021

Update 11.2.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-"Dragonflies Suck" achievement fixed

-Fixed button mapping icon for the dodge action

-Fixed getting stuck in walls with Spider Web

-Fixed Bugsy/Mayo sprite's position not matching the collision box when grappling onto walls

-Fixed Spider Web getting you stuck inside the walls when ramming into them at high speeds

-Fixed issue with Bugsy "teleporting" to grapple points on the walls

Changed files in this update

