-"Dragonflies Suck" achievement fixed
-Fixed button mapping icon for the dodge action
-Fixed getting stuck in walls with Spider Web
-Fixed Bugsy/Mayo sprite's position not matching the collision box when grappling onto walls
-Fixed Spider Web getting you stuck inside the walls when ramming into them at high speeds
-Fixed issue with Bugsy "teleporting" to grapple points on the walls
Insect Adventure update for 2 November 2021
Update 11.2.21
-"Dragonflies Suck" achievement fixed
Changed files in this update