Zerograve update for 2 November 2021

Minor updates & bugfixing (v0.3.1a)

Build 7644727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Settings

  • Visuals: Added option for Crosshair Intensity which modifies crosshair color alpha.
  • Controls: Added option for Roll speed with range 120 - 220 degrees per second (default 180)
  • Sounds: Music volume at max value reduced, Effect volume at min increased. (Music volume was a bit too loud compared to effects when the sliders were at the same value)

Weapon changes

Assault Laser:

  • slightly increased shoot sound volume.
  • increased projectilve speed by +33%
  • moved earlier in the tech level rewards.

Chainsaw:

  • damage per tick increased 8->9

UI

Pause menu:

  • Save Game button removed (mostly cos it was misleading since it didn't save the state of current level).
  • Added "Save &" prefix to the "Go to Missing Select" button, so it's clear that it can be also used for saving.

Crosshair: Added small brighter areas near the passive crosshair center.

Enemies

Laser Bruiser: Added chargeup sound to attack

Shotball: Changed launch sound

Bugfixes

Added the global enemy lighting which accidentally didn't make it into the 0.3.1 release

Level transitions: Fixed issue where buttons on the Level Completed and Mission Briefing screens became mouse-clickable after a short delay. (Now they are clickable instantly)

Opening splash screen: Fixed visual issue

Changed files in this update

Zerograve Content Depot 1218581
  • Loading history…
