Minor updates & bugfixing (v0.3.1a)

Settings
- Visuals: Added option for Crosshair Intensity which modifies crosshair color alpha.
- Controls: Added option for Roll speed with range 120 - 220 degrees per second (default 180)
- Sounds: Music volume at max value reduced, Effect volume at min increased. (Music volume was a bit too loud compared to effects when the sliders were at the same value)
Weapon changes
Assault Laser:
- slightly increased shoot sound volume.
- increased projectilve speed by +33%
- moved earlier in the tech level rewards.
Chainsaw:
- damage per tick increased 8->9
UI
Pause menu:
- Save Game button removed (mostly cos it was misleading since it didn't save the state of current level).
- Added "Save &" prefix to the "Go to Missing Select" button, so it's clear that it can be also used for saving.
Crosshair: Added small brighter areas near the passive crosshair center.
Enemies
Laser Bruiser: Added chargeup sound to attack
Shotball: Changed launch sound
Bugfixes
Added the global enemy lighting which accidentally didn't make it into the 0.3.1 release
Level transitions: Fixed issue where buttons on the Level Completed and Mission Briefing screens became mouse-clickable after a short delay. (Now they are clickable instantly)
Opening splash screen: Fixed visual issue
Changed files in this update