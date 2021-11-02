Patch Notes 0.12

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.12 (11/02/2021)
-"Complete 35 Tier 10 Layouts" event progress was adding up when you complete a random node after completing the last node. It's fixed.
-Some skill relics didn't work for Mage. They do now.
-You were not able to equip Blossom character effect from the event. It's fixed.
-Weapon effect selection was not saving. It's fixed.
-Dragon kill register for the event should be fixed.
-One of the stones were not working correctly on 3 stone portal activity. It's fixed.
-If you have bounties on Dragon Den map, they can now spawn.
-All maps now can be seen on inventory screen.
-Names of some of the damage type applier relics were wrong. That was causing the endless item exhange. It's fixed.
Changed files in this update