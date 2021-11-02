 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 2 November 2021

Patch Notes 0.12

Patch Notes 0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.12 (11/02/2021)

-"Complete 35 Tier 10 Layouts" event progress was adding up when you complete a random node after completing the last node. It's fixed.

-Some skill relics didn't work for Mage. They do now.

-You were not able to equip Blossom character effect from the event. It's fixed.

-Weapon effect selection was not saving. It's fixed.

-Dragon kill register for the event should be fixed.

-One of the stones were not working correctly on 3 stone portal activity. It's fixed.

-If you have bounties on Dragon Den map, they can now spawn.

-All maps now can be seen on inventory screen.

-Names of some of the damage type applier relics were wrong. That was causing the endless item exhange. It's fixed.

