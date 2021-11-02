 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 2 November 2021

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7644613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • now hide HUD option is fires only to the gameplay and not all the hud
  • fixed visual bug that next portal was not highlighted if you died on previous portal and then completed it
  • fixed enemies sound sometimes didn't load from save
  • fixed postprocess in treasure room in portal 15
  • fixed that the chest after Spider boss could spawned in wrong place
  • fixed the key in portal 7 that was half in the ground
  • adjusted the amount of repeated tiles in portal 9
  • rebalanced high-level portals enemies
  • other minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape Content Depot 1202141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.