- now hide HUD option is fires only to the gameplay and not all the hud
- fixed visual bug that next portal was not highlighted if you died on previous portal and then completed it
- fixed enemies sound sometimes didn't load from save
- fixed postprocess in treasure room in portal 15
- fixed that the chest after Spider boss could spawned in wrong place
- fixed the key in portal 7 that was half in the ground
- adjusted the amount of repeated tiles in portal 9
- rebalanced high-level portals enemies
- other minor improvements
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 2 November 2021
Patch 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update