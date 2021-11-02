 Skip to content

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 2 November 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.102

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks
  • Numerous performance improvements
  • Changed Settings, Controls, and About buttons on level menu to icon buttons.
  • Tweaked sky settings in level menu
  • Added version to About page.
  • Added handling for LandingGear and Activation Group setting in ControlBase
  • ControlBase axis min/max now swap if min is higher than max.
  • Added Catapult Button to Radial Menu UI
  • Added steering preset to yoke part.
  • Craft in level menu now have static reflections when rendering.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with part group mesh batching. Fixes hidden parts of gauges, probably some other stuff too.
  • Fixed a bug where the level menu animations would not work if time scale was set to 0.
  • Added some WMR binds that were missing (talked to Kennneth)
  • Fixed bug where error message was not being displayed when no VR headset is detected in VR exclusive builds (SPVR).
  • Fixed size calculation for hand grip zones.
FunkyTrees / Variables
  • Added vr headset transform to camera vantage outputs.

