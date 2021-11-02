SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.102
Tweaks
- Numerous performance improvements
- Changed Settings, Controls, and About buttons on level menu to icon buttons.
- Tweaked sky settings in level menu
- Added version to About page.
- Added handling for LandingGear and Activation Group setting in ControlBase
- ControlBase axis min/max now swap if min is higher than max.
- Added Catapult Button to Radial Menu UI
- Added steering preset to yoke part.
- Craft in level menu now have static reflections when rendering.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with part group mesh batching. Fixes hidden parts of gauges, probably some other stuff too.
- Fixed a bug where the level menu animations would not work if time scale was set to 0.
- Added some WMR binds that were missing (talked to Kennneth)
- Fixed bug where error message was not being displayed when no VR headset is detected in VR exclusive builds (SPVR).
- Fixed size calculation for hand grip zones.
FunkyTrees / Variables
- Added vr headset transform to camera vantage outputs.
