New Content Patch! Boss encounter, playable sequence, improved map & more!

Hey everyone!

We are thrilled to share with you that we have just released a new patch on Steam with some improvements as well as new content!

Before we go through the technical details, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for playing Greak and for the great support that we have received! Greak is the first project for our small indie studio, and your feedback has been very important to us!

Here is a list with some of the added content as well as the improvements:

NEW CONTENT!

New boss encounter has been added to the later stages of the game! To avoid spoilers, we won’t reveal its exact location! : )

New playable cinematic sequence!



Reworked area map! - The map will now better reflect the different areas in Azur!



New Item - Azur Infusion - There will now be a new item that, once it is consumed, it can resurrect the character who is carrying it in the inventory!



New Accessibility Settings -,Automatic Hookshot: Raydel’s hookshot will attach automatically to the closest target.

Invulnerable Companions - You can choose to activate a magic barrier around the Inactive characters that will prevent them from taking any damage.

New Contextual Loading Screens - We have added new illustrations on key moments of the game to provide additional context about the story.



MORE IMPROVEMENTS, FIXES AND BALANCING CHANGES

Increases the damage and the price of regular arrows. - Arrow cost increased from 2 to 4 cribes. Regular crossbow arrow damage increased from 1 to 2 damage. Advanced crossbow arrow damage increased from 2 to 3 damage.

Items and Plants

All basic food ingredients will now heal 1 life point except for Azur flower (behaves like an elixir)

Adjusted the base price of some items.

Breakable boxes will now have the chance to drop an elixir instead of ingredients.

The mysterious seller Meldamus will now sell his items at default cost.

Adjusted the content on some chests in the game.

Adjusted the plant location and distribution on all levels.

Reduced the quantity of ingredients found on all plants to a maximum of 2 per plant.

Enemies will no longer drop Claws or Bat Wings, they will drop cribes instead.

The Flowers of Azur will never respawn after being collected

Enemies

Added more Plague Kahans on later stages of the game.

Helpful Tips

We have added some helping tips in the tutorial section to allow players to configure their settings according to their preferred play style.

Other Improvements

Improvements to the characters’ movements while being controlled together with the Toggle Setting -Time will now slow down when using the inventory.

Bug Fixes

Several bug fixes. (Thanks to the community for reporting!)

The new content and update will be available on PC first, and we will work to make it available on consoles as soon as possible!

We hope that you enjoy this update and thank you again for your support!

The Navegante Team