Version 1.5.6: Critical passive issue

Since v1.5.5, casting has been interrupted any time a Counter or Critical passive would potentially trigger. Time to fix that and a few other small things!
v1.5.6
FIXES
- Fixed Counter or Critical passives interrupting casting whenever you are hit by an effect
- Pirate spawn rate is now greatly increased while player has a "Defeat Pirates" quest
- Fixed AI sometimes becoming invisible when struck by Counter Warp and Shield Bash
- Fixed Counter Push not triggering on friendly fire
MODDING
- Text in fields with dropdown lists (such as TriggerEffect IDs) can now be autocompleted by pressing Tab or Shift+Tab
