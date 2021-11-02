 Skip to content

Horizon's Gate update for 2 November 2021

Version 1.5.6: Critical passive issue

Since v1.5.5, casting has been interrupted any time a Counter or Critical passive would potentially trigger. Time to fix that and a few other small things!

v1.5.6

FIXES
  • Fixed Counter or Critical passives interrupting casting whenever you are hit by an effect
  • Pirate spawn rate is now greatly increased while player has a "Defeat Pirates" quest
  • Fixed AI sometimes becoming invisible when struck by Counter Warp and Shield Bash
  • Fixed Counter Push not triggering on friendly fire
MODDING
  • Text in fields with dropdown lists (such as TriggerEffect IDs) can now be autocompleted by pressing Tab or Shift+Tab

