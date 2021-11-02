Fireheart - Patch 1.0.7

Hello adventurers! Here is the newest patch that has some improvements. The highlight would be the private chest that allows you to equip already crafted weapons without cost.
Changes:
-
Changed cultist camp difficulty
-
Improved enemy AI
-
Improved some UI visuals
-
Moved arena barrier at Fireheart a bit
-
Added a private chest
Explanation: You can now equip all your crafted weapons at your private chest. Please note, that this is completely new, and your already crafted weapons before the patch will not be shown in the chest. They are located in all towns and villages.
-
Added new achievements
-
Added a button to open all character screens ( it is [P])
-
Added more companion names
-
Added more general companion lines
-
Added special companion lines
-
You can now buy and sell pears
-
Changed footstep sounds
-
Attack speed increase now applies to skills as well
Fixes:
- Fixed some NPC spawns in Darkbloom
I hope that you like this patch! I wish you all a great time playing this game!
Cheers,
Mike
Changed files in this update