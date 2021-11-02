 Skip to content

Handy Harry's Haunted House Services update for 2 November 2021

Update Beta 1.7a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

Here are this update's patch notes:

  • Improved control over sound. SFX, music and voice can now be individually adjusted.
  • Improved the layout of the settings menu.
  • Fixed bug where joining via steam would cause the game to load indefinitely.
  • Fixed bug where regions would not change correctly.
  • Fixed redering bug where the ghost player's screen would constant flash.
  • Removed Halloween Theme :(

Please let me know if you experience any other issues or have any kind of feedback. Quickest way of getting in touch with me is by joining the discord group here: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

Have fun, get Spooked!

Ben.

