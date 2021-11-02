Major Content Update

I'm incredibly excited to share this gigantic update with you. I worked really hard developing this and did my best to get this one out within a reasonable time frame. Version 0.2.0-alpha adds a lot of new stuff, so keep reading if you're interested! I won't waste time with my rambling, so I'll get right to the main points.

New Content

An all-new scenario has been added to the game. Previously, the game ended when the player tried going to school. The player can now go to school to start the new scenario, which adds 2+ hours of gameplay and story content.

This new scenario introduces two of the main characters: Alice, and Yui. It follows the story of Alice as she gains her powers and becomes a Magical Girl. Alice and Yui are tasked with saving their school from a demonic infestation. This story includes a lot of world-building elements, as well as concept introductions and explanations. The story and gameplay currently ends after clearing the darkness and saving the school.

In addition to new story content, new locations, assets, NPCs, side quests, and more were added. This is almost an all-new game compared to the Prologue.

Scenario Select



The player can now select a scenario to play. Currently, the options are:

Prologue + Main Story

Main Story

So, if you're a returning player, you can just skip the Prologue if you want. Or if you have an old save file, that should work too.

New Combat System

This update introduces a new combat system with the inclusion of a party member. You can switch between the two characters at any time during battle. Alice uses a sword fighting style, while Yui uses an auto-targeting shooting style and healing magic. The system is designed for the characters' fighting styles to complement one another.

Stat Enhancements

There are a lot of stores in the game world, where the player can buy food and drinks. These items provide temporary stat enhancements. Food increases your strength and defense, while coffee and energy drinks increase your running/combat speed. They also increase the chance that, when an enemy hits you, it will still register as a "MISS." Tea is like a weaker version of coffee and energy drinks, except it increases the rate at which your MP recharges.

All stat enhancements reset when the game world time changes from morning to afternoon, afternoon to night, or night to morning. The player changes the game world time by going to class, using the computer at home, or going to bed.

Conclusion

I want to thank everyone who played this so far. I hope you like the new update. This update adds a lot more than what I mentioned, so please check the patch notes:

0.2.0-alpha

[ADDED]

The player can now go to school, starting a new scenario with 2+ hours of gameplay and story content.

Added a save point to the location right before the school.

Added new locations, assets, songs, NPCs, side quests, and item collection points.

Added Scenario Select mode to the start menu : Select New Game, and choose either "Prologue + Main Story" or "Main Story."

Added party members and the ability to change characters in battle.

Added new ABILITIES menu to select special abilities during battle.

Added ModelManager, which detects whether the player character is transformed, wearing a school uniform, a disguise, etc. and automatically sets the correct animated portrait models for dialogue sequences.

Added save point to City Northeast, just before the entrance to the school.

Added TimeOfDay system; player can now go to class to pass the time from morning to afternoon; use the computer to pass time from afternoon to night; and go to bed to pass time from afternoon/night to morning.

Defeated human enemies in the prologue now show unconscious bodies before disappearing instead of just disappearing entirely.

Added four new Steam achievements to the Steam version of this game.

[FIXED]

Fixed bug where player could move during save tutorial in the Prologue.

Fixed bug where music would not carry over to next scene.

Fixed UI input bug in title screen.

Fixed bug where Amber would walk away from enemies instead of running away in the prologue.

[CHANGED]