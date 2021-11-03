PC Patch 2.6.1 (03.11.2021)

Greetings Exiles,
We have a small update that addresses some of the issues you’ve reported after the 2.6 patch.
We are always working on improving Conan Exiles so please feel free to share your feedback with us.
- Fixed an issue where continuing a single player game from the Funcom Launcher would send players to a temporary black screen.
- Dying while dismounting no longer causes performance issues.
- Replacing any Inverted Wedge Sloped Roof with its Nemedian counterpart no longer results in destruction of both building pieces.
- DLC building pieces cannot be picked up if the player doesn’t own that content, instead of being immediately destroyed.
- Nemedian Crenelated Wall piece now inflicts damage as intended.
- Fixed issue where player’s placeables, buildings and containers would temporarily show as „No owner” until the server restarted.
- Fixed a number of issues related to player movement and stamina usage when playing with a controller.
- Nemedian Fence and Crenelated Wall building pieces now have proper dismantle animations.
- Fixed issue where the DLC ownership requirement prompt was missing when trying to join a Siptah game while not owning the DLC on that account.
Changed files in this update