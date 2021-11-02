- Added checks for Vinyl City Super Fan and Under the Sewer achievements
- Fixed rare case where pausing the game during city rotating could lock the player input
- Adjusted timing for 1010 laser attack
- Fixed Neon J dance getting desync-ed
- Fixed targeting issue in Sayu's final phase if mods are used to destroy the modules
- Fixed cases where Eve can stay hidden in Hard mode and Parry mode during the first phase
- Fixed movement input not carried over properly when swapping characters when playing with keyboard and mouse
- Adjusted dark areas in the city
- Overall texture optimization
No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 2 November 2021
PATCH NOTES 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
