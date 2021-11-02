 Skip to content

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 2 November 2021

PATCH NOTES 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added checks for Vinyl City Super Fan and Under the Sewer achievements
  • Fixed rare case where pausing the game during city rotating could lock the player input
  • Adjusted timing for 1010 laser attack
  • Fixed Neon J dance getting desync-ed
  • Fixed targeting issue in Sayu's final phase if mods are used to destroy the modules
  • Fixed cases where Eve can stay hidden in Hard mode and Parry mode during the first phase
  • Fixed movement input not carried over properly when swapping characters when playing with keyboard and mouse
  • Adjusted dark areas in the city
  • Overall texture optimization

Changed files in this update

No Straight Roads Content Depot 1726191
