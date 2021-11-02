Laptop Tycoon™ - November 2021 Update!

What new in Update November 2021:
- Fixed a crash of the game;
- Fixed freezing of the game;
- Added to the settings the ability to adjust the image quality (for weak PCs);
- Improved animation optimization;
- Fixed a bug with the appearance of employees in the office;
- Fixed errors in Chinese and Spanish translations;
- Fixed a bug with scrolling the marketing page;
- Fixed a bug with choosing an OS in the laptop editor;
- Fixed bug with laptop popularity.
Over 146 minor bugs fixes.
Changed files in this update