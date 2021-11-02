 Skip to content

Laptop Tycoon update for 2 November 2021

Laptop Tycoon™ - November 2021 Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What new in Update November 2021:

  • Fixed a crash of the game;
  • Fixed freezing of the game;
  • Added to the settings the ability to adjust the image quality (for weak PCs);
  • Improved animation optimization;
  • Fixed a bug with the appearance of employees in the office;
  • Fixed errors in Chinese and Spanish translations;
  • Fixed a bug with scrolling the marketing page;
  • Fixed a bug with choosing an OS in the laptop editor;
  • Fixed bug with laptop popularity.

Over 146 minor bugs fixes.

