English
Part of the other secret room on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel is now accessible.
The dead body of a Foundation agent can be found there with a document.
Edited sound clips to remove the long echoes at the end of Desert Eager/M1911/AR10/Sniper Rifle
简体中文
阿德汉姆旅店2楼的另外一个秘密房间的一部分区域现在可以进入。
一位基金会特工的尸体可以在其中被发现，包含一份文档。
编辑了一些音效，去除了沙漠之鹰、M1911、AR10、狙击步枪开枪音效后很长的回声部分。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 November 2021
Public Beta Version
English
Changed files in this update