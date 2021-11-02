 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 November 2021

Public Beta Version

Build 7643657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

Part of the other secret room on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel is now accessible.

The dead body of a Foundation agent can be found there with a document.

Edited sound clips to remove the long echoes at the end of Desert Eager/M1911/AR10/Sniper Rifle

简体中文

阿德汉姆旅店2楼的另外一个秘密房间的一部分区域现在可以进入。

一位基金会特工的尸体可以在其中被发现，包含一份文档。

编辑了一些音效，去除了沙漠之鹰、M1911、AR10、狙击步枪开枪音效后很长的回声部分。

