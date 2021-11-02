Update: 0.28

Improved save of levels' progression. Better loot UI. New music theme and improvements for Sapphire's theft.
Campaign save changes
- The game saves a lot more progression data.
- Scouted areas, magic circles/candles that have been activated by Trin are saved, even without completing the level. Exploration is about discovery, so it should not have to be redone.
- Stolen gold is now saved on the level completion and replaced by "phantom" gold on the subsequent tries.
- Finding every secret and stealing everything in a level in a single run will award a "perfect run."
- Dialogs are saved as well and will not replay on subsequent runs.
- The game saves when completing or exiting a level or when an ability is bought/toggled in the shop.
- The player progression is now saved in a single file which is easier to check/modify.
- The previous save will automatically be converted to the new format. The game will try to guess missing information in the old save format.
- Particular circumstances (level or abilities updates, modifying save files) may lead to the player's gold being changed, even going negative in extreme cases! The player's gold is the sum of all stolen gold minus the price of all bought abilities.
Loot UI
- All items now have a tooltip and a fog of war icon
- Objective items (precious gems) have a star in their name
- Keys names are now colored and are tied to the shape of the key rather than their color (red key => round key, blue key => square key, green key => triangle key)
- Looting items/gold now display a small text
Sapphire Theft
- Added portraits to [spoiler]Iwie[/spoiler]
- Various decor sprite improvements (banners, chests, etc.)
- Taunt [spoiler](Iwie's ability)[/spoiler] now works on alerted guards as long as they don't have a target in sight
- Added a new music theme
- The guards can't complete the North-East room puzzle by themselves anymore
Misc
- Guards in the fog of war move much quicker to reduce waiting time between turns.
- Music can now have an additional level of intensity when a thief is seen by a guard.
- Various performance improvements.
- Added bookcase variants
Fixes
- Step tiles correctly trigger during scout phase if guards walk on them
- Using a portal doesn't instant-kill a thief if the target destination is in sight of a guard
- Using a portal correctly pick item/trigger traps at destination
- Heavy Stun isn't free anymore
- Topaz theft part 2: Danger level doesn't increase every turn after being seen by a guard
