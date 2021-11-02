Update 1.8.5

- Added the ability for Kraus and Borbei to refuse to pay external debt (Hungary)
- Added the ability to build social monarchism in Bulgaria with two new endings (plus, a new achievement for that)
- Added sub-ideologies for each of the countries (not under player control)
- The starting standard of living in the DPRK has been increased
- Changed the results of Roemer's invitation to the GDR
- Changed influence from Shabowski (GDR)
- The starting value of money in GDR has been slightly reduced
- Eased the conditions for the coming to power of Sigmund Jähn (GDR)
- Fixed bugs (including the value of the autosave option in the settings is now saved when you exit the game)
