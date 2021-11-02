Patch 1.0.9

Hello everyone!
This patch brings new and fancy upgrades to TOEM's backend system which makes loading and saving faster, everything is now done asynchronously so hick-ups have been reduced!
Along with the new backend upgrades, there are other gameplay changes and fixes.
- New backend system which improves load times by loading several files at once.
- System to detect and clean up photos that's not referenced in savefile but still had been created on disk
- Hike Lady's shuffle and repeat buttons now toggle each other
- Increased bus stop sign collision box to make it easier to click on
- Updated Snail moves further when honked at during its snail race
- "Discord" button not working
- Soft-lock if player took a photo and then immediately opened the album
- Soft-lock if player was already sitting on the bench while starting the fisherman's tune cutscene
- Soft-lock if player pressed "change expression" and "selfie" button. Thanks @Astotheles
- Pine critter triggers if you photograph them just before the stare timer is done
- Being able to clip into walls on the monster spotting mountain scene
- Pirate queen sometimes still didn't wear the correct hat
- The game progressively became slower and slower the more you opened the camera
