TOEM update for 2 November 2021

Patch 1.0.9

Patch 1.0.9

This patch brings new and fancy upgrades to TOEM's backend system which makes loading and saving faster, everything is now done asynchronously so hick-ups have been reduced!

Along with the new backend upgrades, there are other gameplay changes and fixes.

  • New backend system which improves load times by loading several files at once.
  • System to detect and clean up photos that's not referenced in savefile but still had been created on disk

  • Hike Lady's shuffle and repeat buttons now toggle each other
  • Increased bus stop sign collision box to make it easier to click on
  • Updated Snail moves further when honked at during its snail race

  • "Discord" button not working
  • Soft-lock if player took a photo and then immediately opened the album
  • Soft-lock if player was already sitting on the bench while starting the fisherman's tune cutscene
  • Soft-lock if player pressed "change expression" and "selfie" button. Thanks @Astotheles
  • Pine critter triggers if you photograph them just before the stare timer is done
  • Being able to clip into walls on the monster spotting mountain scene
  • Pirate queen sometimes still didn't wear the correct hat
  • The game progressively became slower and slower the more you opened the camera

