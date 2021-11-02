Patch 11/02/2021

Hey! In this update, we added new paranormal manifestations, worked on the text and made a number of changes.
List of updates:
- New paranormal manifestations associated with the grandmother.
- Changes to the Chinese text. In the book of runes, the English text was shown by mistake. It has been replaced by Chinese text.
- We fixed mistakes in the text of the Tough Lesson case. The text itself has been improved.
- We changed the text in the book about the Wheel of Thanatos.
- Interaction with a piano was changed and improved.
- Now, during the chase and in several other places the grandmother will be turning her head towards the player.
Halloween continues! The festive decorations will be removed from the game only at the end of the week.
Changed files in this update