 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

诡事影院 update for 2 November 2021

Now you can play easy mode.

Share · View all patches · Build 7642578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey friends, I made a fatal mistake. Not everyone likes to challenge high difficulty. I'm sorry for my arrogance. In the new version, I added the difficulty option. Now you can play easy mode. In this mode, the enemy's blood volume is reduced. I believe this will make your game process easier. I also added the character's status display in the upper right corner. You can view the character's injury status during the game.

The initial scene is still not completed. I am focusing on making the third chapter level, which will let you constantly switch between dream and reality to find opportunities to live. If you have good ideas or suggestions, you can contact me, and I will find ways to make the game more interesting.

Changed files in this update

诡事影院 Depot Depot 1771931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.