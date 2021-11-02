Hey friends, I made a fatal mistake. Not everyone likes to challenge high difficulty. I'm sorry for my arrogance. In the new version, I added the difficulty option. Now you can play easy mode. In this mode, the enemy's blood volume is reduced. I believe this will make your game process easier. I also added the character's status display in the upper right corner. You can view the character's injury status during the game.
The initial scene is still not completed. I am focusing on making the third chapter level, which will let you constantly switch between dream and reality to find opportunities to live. If you have good ideas or suggestions, you can contact me, and I will find ways to make the game more interesting.
诡事影院 update for 2 November 2021
Now you can play easy mode.
Hey friends, I made a fatal mistake. Not everyone likes to challenge high difficulty. I'm sorry for my arrogance. In the new version, I added the difficulty option. Now you can play easy mode. In this mode, the enemy's blood volume is reduced. I believe this will make your game process easier. I also added the character's status display in the upper right corner. You can view the character's injury status during the game.
Changed files in this update