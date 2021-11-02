 Skip to content

Never Return update for 2 November 2021

Update v7.05

Update v7.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add 2 new wetland rooms

Optimize the projectile drop frame lagging problem

Modify the range explosion type script to increase the number of effective upper limit to reduce lag

Modify the carrier projectile launch frequency increased by 100%

modify the number of carrier projectile launch fixed to 1

Modify the problem that the ranking profession name has no English translation

Modify the problem of the default selection of 200 floors for teleportation

Modify the justice rebuke effect to be displayed regardless of whether it is shielded or not

Modify the text description of the equipment suffix Ghost Strike to ignore 100% defense of the target

Repair the bug that shield wall cannot be triggered correctly.

Repair the bug that the calculation of Watcher's resistance leads to the wrong time of abnormal damage

Fix the bug that the duration of the summons of 'the army of the dead‘ is wrong.

