Add 2 new wetland rooms
Optimize the projectile drop frame lagging problem
Modify the range explosion type script to increase the number of effective upper limit to reduce lag
Modify the carrier projectile launch frequency increased by 100%
modify the number of carrier projectile launch fixed to 1
Modify the problem that the ranking profession name has no English translation
Modify the problem of the default selection of 200 floors for teleportation
Modify the justice rebuke effect to be displayed regardless of whether it is shielded or not
Modify the text description of the equipment suffix Ghost Strike to ignore 100% defense of the target
Repair the bug that shield wall cannot be triggered correctly.
Repair the bug that the calculation of Watcher's resistance leads to the wrong time of abnormal damage
Fix the bug that the duration of the summons of 'the army of the dead‘ is wrong.
Never Return update for 2 November 2021
Update v7.05
Add 2 new wetland rooms
Changed files in this update