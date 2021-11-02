 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 2 November 2021

0.411.0 - Absorbing Shock

Last edited by Wendy

  • New External Impact Absorber upgrade.
  • Expanded the bounty hunting dialogues.
  • Smoothed the camera zoom and made it respond faster to zoom controls.
  • Changed the algorithm for ore collision detection to prevent ore from being stuck in the reactor after a high-velocity impact.
  • The camera on Enceladus Prime will not follow your mouse anymore.
  • Mining Companions are now much better at catching ore that escapes at high relative velocity.
  • I added an immobile background option for Enceladus Prime.
  • Obonto stations will fire their point defence turrets on pirates harassing the player if they get close enough.
  • Your astrogator skill will not extend the rally point specified by Vilcy combat patrol.
  • Boresights are now clearly visible on the NDCI autopilot preview simulation.
  • Drone system filters on the geologist panel will now respect apprisal delay.
  • Microseismic drone installed on Eagle Prospector reported wrong values.
  • Disabled power draw alert on Eagle Prospector, which fired every time you ignited a fusion torch.
  • Massdriver projectiles will not explode from hitting an exhaust gas cloud.
  • Drone systems will now favour their current target and not waste as many nanodrones by frequently switching targets.
  • Fixed several typos.

