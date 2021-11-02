- New External Impact Absorber upgrade.
- Expanded the bounty hunting dialogues.
- Smoothed the camera zoom and made it respond faster to zoom controls.
- Changed the algorithm for ore collision detection to prevent ore from being stuck in the reactor after a high-velocity impact.
- The camera on Enceladus Prime will not follow your mouse anymore.
- Mining Companions are now much better at catching ore that escapes at high relative velocity.
- I added an immobile background option for Enceladus Prime.
- Obonto stations will fire their point defence turrets on pirates harassing the player if they get close enough.
- Your astrogator skill will not extend the rally point specified by Vilcy combat patrol.
- Boresights are now clearly visible on the NDCI autopilot preview simulation.
- Drone system filters on the geologist panel will now respect apprisal delay.
- Microseismic drone installed on Eagle Prospector reported wrong values.
- Disabled power draw alert on Eagle Prospector, which fired every time you ignited a fusion torch.
- Massdriver projectiles will not explode from hitting an exhaust gas cloud.
- Drone systems will now favour their current target and not waste as many nanodrones by frequently switching targets.
- Fixed several typos.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 2 November 2021
0.411.0 - Absorbing Shock
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update