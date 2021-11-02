Fix patch for the Among the Ancients update

Hello everyone!
We have just released a patch to fix issues in the latest update. Notably, character resetting between multiplayer campaign rounds and issues with job assignment have been addressed. See the full list of changes below and please be sure to update your game to be able to host and join servers!
v0.15.13.0
Changes:
- Remove spawnpoint-based job assignment logic. Previously, the number of job-specific spawnpoints in the sub affected how many players the server would try to assign to a given job, which would often lead to players not getting the job they wanted to.
- Made the captain job optional (i.e. if no-one has captain in their preferences, no-one gets forced to play as one).
- Improvements to the Korean localization.
- Added rewards to side objective missions (hunting grounds, beacon).
- Reduce Pyromaniac's burning damage increase from 40% to 25%.
Fixes:
- Fixed clients' characters getting reset in the multiplayer campaign if they're spectating at the end of the round.
- Fixed crashing when an event set fails to load any of its sub events. Caused certain mods to crash the game at 42% in the loading screen.
- Fixed crashing on startup when using mods that remove the small icons from job prefabs.
- Fixed bots being unable to find their way to the submarine if the switch to the "find safety" state outside the sub.
- Fixed bots often being unable to find a way to leaks they're trying to weld.
- Fixed crashing when a monster was just about to turn to a husk when the round ends.
- Fixed opened item disappearing when switching to the test mode from the sub editor.
- Fixed Artie Dolittle's ID card not working in the player's sub after he's hired.
- Fixed category labels (sufficient skills to fabricate, requires recipe, etc) disappearing from the fabricator's item list when searching.
- Fixed prisoner's uniform using a wrong texture file.
- Fixed inability to edit pulse laser's power consumption in the sub editor.
- Fixed an exploit in Pressure Stabilizer crafting recipe.
- Fixed an exploit in Fixfoam Grenade deconstruction recipe.
- Fixed crashing when selecting a gene splicer and hovering over its inventory slot in the sub editor.
- Fixed bots being unable to use hardened and dementonite tools.
- Fixed a typo in Tinkering cooldown reduction description.
- Fixed inactive reactors electrocuting low-skill characters when rewired.
- Fixed ignore orders carrying over when switching subs, causing them to target random items in the new sub.
- Fixed dementonite knives being sold in stores.
- Fixed contained items' impact sounds being played when the item they're inside hits the floor.
- Fixed True Potential instant kills not properly giving kill credit (achievements, other talents).
- Fixed Gene Harvester incorrectly checking the owner of the talent's submarine rather than the killer's.
- Fixed certain talents not appearing to have an effect client-side, causing e.g. the high-pressure effects to appear when swimming outside with the Water Prankster talent.
- Fix Scavenger's buff duration multiplier.
- Fixed Insurance Policy not triggering properly.
- Fixed issues with input going through interfaces drawn over inventory slots.
- Fixed bots trying to treat talent afflictions.
- Fixed player-controlled creature attacks sometimes not hitting characters when they should.
- Fixed "x in command room" spam when dragging and dropping orders in multiplayer.
- Fixed pirate missions not being considered completed if any of the pirates have been removed (e.g. eaten or despawned).
- Fixed high-quality items not stacking in the fabricator's output slot.
- Fixed ice shards' colliders taying active after the shard has shattered.
- Fixed bots following the controlled character instead of the order giver in singleplayer.
- Fixed purchased medals spawning on the floor.
- Fixed vision obstruction effect "flickering" when moving the cursor around when an item UI is open.
- Fixed some pumps in Dugong having 0 power consumption.
- Fixed pumps deteriorating when they don't have power.
- Fixed batteries/supercapacitors deteriorating when not charging/discharging.
- Fixed afflictions applying face/body tints on monsters.
- Fixed "select matching items" selecting all gaps if you've selected both a door and its gap in the sub editor.
- Fixed door gaps not being selected if you use "select matching items" on a door in the sub editor.
- Fixed biome ambience loop volume not being affected by the sound volume setting.
- Fixed players wearing a PUCS not using up hull oxygen when no tank is equipped.
- Fixed bots getting stuck on long outpost ladders.
- Restored the sounds for legacy fractal guardians. Fixes console errors when they are spawned/viewed in the editor.
- Fixed Reactor PDA showing hidden and non-interactable reactors.
- Fixed welding tool scale being forced to 0.5.
- Fix crew list content being repositioned when selected character was hovered.
Modding:
- Made deconstruction recipes' mincondition accept items whose condition equals to the mincondition, not just items whose condition is higher.
- Fixed color values being used incorrectly in explosion flashes.
Changed files in this update