Princess & Conquest update for 2 November 2021

P&C HotFix: 021121

We ain't stopping!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks

ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route

ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches

ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest

