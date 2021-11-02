P&C HotFix: 021121

We ain't stopping!
Size: 287.3 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks
ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route
ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches
ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest
Changed files in this update