Patron update for 2 November 2021

Patron Update v1.042.3

Hello Patrons!

Thanks to your assistance and save files, we’ve identified another potential error that could, in some cases, cause save filed not to load properly.

This has been fixed, and all saves should now work properly.

Govern on!

Changed files in this update

Patron Content Depot 1538571
