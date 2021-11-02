 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 2 November 2021

Patch 2

Patchnotes
  • (Important for first timer play) Fixed Easy Route so "save sister" mission will not repeat 4 times. The easy route now only have 2 types of mission only; Neutralise hostiles and Save sister (before also include assist sisters)
  • Fixed cursor still appear after closing scoring menu
  • Modified Juno HP reduced from 300 to 200 (First Boss only)
  • Remove Broken Weapon Loot Box. Its kinda serve no purpose
  • Added toggle options for aiming, run, crouch. To modify, go into settings and control tab

Still Known Issues: Lost collider / No Hit / No Interaction after a while play. To temporary solve: exit to main menu and re-enter game back

