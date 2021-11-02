- (Important for first timer play) Fixed Easy Route so "save sister" mission will not repeat 4 times. The easy route now only have 2 types of mission only; Neutralise hostiles and Save sister (before also include assist sisters)
- Fixed cursor still appear after closing scoring menu
- Modified Juno HP reduced from 300 to 200 (First Boss only)
- Remove Broken Weapon Loot Box. Its kinda serve no purpose
- Added toggle options for aiming, run, crouch. To modify, go into settings and control tab
Still Known Issues: Lost collider / No Hit / No Interaction after a while play. To temporary solve: exit to main menu and re-enter game back
Changed files in this update