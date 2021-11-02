 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ update for 2 November 2021

DLC Bye FocalT II is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 7642053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The HOT WHEELS™ - Bye Focal™ II can be yours with the newest free DLC! Stay tuned, because this is just the first of a long series of free incoming vehicles for your collection!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1663490/HOT_WHEELS__Bye_Focal_II/

Changed depots in test_wingdk branch

View more data in app history for build 7642053
HW Game Project Content Depot 1271701
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.