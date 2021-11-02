0.10.7 Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Fix an issue causing Icicle not removed after combat against Ultimate Frostbiter.
- Fix an issue causing incorrect Cover stacks gained from Dark Hunter's Quiver.
- Fix an issue causing mage’s staff cannot be enchanted correctly by Heated and Rock Armor.
- Fix a rare issue causing archer’s quiver displays incorrect arrow numbers.
- Fix an issue causing skill panel doesn’t display correctly after changing helmets.
- Fix an issue causing Images are loaded incorrectly in certain languages.
- Fix some typos or language problem in events.
Others
- Better format of description of some skills, equipment, and events.
Changed files in this update