 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Kyvir: Rebirth update for 2 November 2021

0.10.7 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7642038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fix an issue causing Icicle not removed after combat against Ultimate Frostbiter.
  • Fix an issue causing incorrect Cover stacks gained from Dark Hunter's Quiver.
  • Fix an issue causing mage’s staff cannot be enchanted correctly by Heated and Rock Armor.
  • Fix a rare issue causing archer’s quiver displays incorrect arrow numbers.
  • Fix an issue causing skill panel doesn’t display correctly after changing helmets.
  • Fix an issue causing Images are loaded incorrectly in certain languages.
  • Fix some typos or language problem in events.
Others
  • Better format of description of some skills, equipment, and events.

Changed files in this update

凯瑞尔轮回 Content Depot 1520271
  • Loading history…
凯瑞尔轮回 32Bit Depot 1520272
  • Loading history…
凯瑞尔轮回 Mac Depot 1520273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.