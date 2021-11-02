 Skip to content

Dark Deception update for 2 November 2021

Dark Deception performance improvement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Decrease in GPU usage by anywhere from about 10% to 45% (wow) across the board on Dark Deception, enjoy the faster frames!

