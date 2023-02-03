This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Embrace Your Destiny in SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - Out Now!

Vienna/Austria, February 3rd, 2023 - Embrace the path of magic to become the most powerful mage in SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – out now and available on PC! Experience a unique mix of tactical battles, leading your armies and heroes to countless victories. Upgrade your tower to grow your strength and conquer the magical world of Eo in this ever-changing turn-based strategy role-playing game!

Make the journey from the humble beginnings of your old master’s small wizard tower and cross the perilous lands of Eo in your constantly changing quest for magical might. Face off against competing factions and send your armies and heroes on dangerous missions as you accrue magical knowledge to become the most powerful mage of all time.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a unique and engaging gameplay experience by combining elements of 4X strategy games, RPGs, and turn-based tactical combat. Your mobile base of operations - your mage's tower - and depleting resources keep players constantly moving, preventing the stagnation that can occur in the late-game of other 4X games. Instead, the game focuses on the thrill of discovery and danger of early gameplay, while also allowing for research and experimentation to improve units as they level up and acquire new equipment and abilities. With a wealth of procedurally generated adventures and RPG elements, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo transforms the classic RTS-RPG mix into a turn-based 4X RPG experience that is sure to keep players engaged.

Watch the latest trailer here:

Launch Discount

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo is a new turn-based chapter in the SpellForce series, and will is available for PC at an SRP of $ 29.99 / € 29.99 / £ 24.99. If you are swift as the wind, you can save 20% for the first week after SpellForce: Conquest of Eo's release.

Get the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1581770/SpellForce_Conquest_of_Eo/

For more information, follow SpellForce on Facebook or check out the official website.

Website: https://conquest.spellforce.com/

Facebook: https://fb.me/SpellForce

Discord: https://discord.gg/spellforce

