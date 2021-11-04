KA Update Patch v1.0.12

v1.0.12 changelog:
-
updated and improved sections of the Chinese localization.
-
updated HUD to be ~20% larger
-
added gamepad rumble support (only tested for xbox gamepads)
-
sprinting and navigating menus only on triggers w/ gamepads.
-
auto save can now happen after freeing a spirit.
-
auto save now occurs every 3 mins, down from 5 mins.
-
Janitor grumpiness reduced. Will now accept the torch on Tuesday evening before 7pm
-
dying while defeating the final boss counts as a victory.
-
fixed soft-lock during final boss fight if you didn't accept Vilen's help.
-
fixed soft-lock issue when entering a new area.
-
time will no longer move forward when entering the Drama Club (prevents corrupting of auto save file).
-
pine trees in sports club updated.
-
removed scanlines from security footage in art exhibition centre.
-
water is slower at the water park.
-
fixed animations if you failed band QTE at the party.
-
fixed issue with character names when switching between Russian and other languages.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update