Kraken Academy!! update for 4 November 2021

KA Update Patch v1.0.12

Build 7641891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.12 changelog:

  • updated and improved sections of the Chinese localization.

  • updated HUD to be ~20% larger

  • added gamepad rumble support (only tested for xbox gamepads)

  • sprinting and navigating menus only on triggers w/ gamepads.

  • auto save can now happen after freeing a spirit.

  • auto save now occurs every 3 mins, down from 5 mins.

  • Janitor grumpiness reduced. Will now accept the torch on Tuesday evening before 7pm

  • dying while defeating the final boss counts as a victory.

  • fixed soft-lock during final boss fight if you didn't accept Vilen's help.

  • fixed soft-lock issue when entering a new area.

  • time will no longer move forward when entering the Drama Club (prevents corrupting of auto save file).

  • pine trees in sports club updated.

  • removed scanlines from security footage in art exhibition centre.

  • water is slower at the water park.

  • fixed animations if you failed band QTE at the party.

  • fixed issue with character names when switching between Russian and other languages.

Thanks for playing!

