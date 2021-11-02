 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Ficket update for 2 November 2021

11/2 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 7641673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复

  1. 修复了小说搜索结果不滚动的问题
  2. 修复了小说收藏不会随进度更新的问题
  3. 其他优化和修复

Changed files in this update

Ficket Content Depot 1634681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.