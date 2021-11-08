Greetings medievalists! The new hotfix (0.6.2.6) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed the crash caused by using the relocate function for some construction - if the player would place a blueprint on a voxel, then cancel it, then repeat the process on the same voxel two more times, after the third time - it would result in a crash.
- Fixed the progress blocker caused by pausing the game at the same time the Autosave feature triggers.
- Fixed the issue when using multi selection (via double click) on walls OR windows, both would be selected in this process. Now, a multi selection of walls will select only walls separately like when doors are being multi selected. Windows selection works the same way.
- Fixed the issue where settlers that are sent in a Caravan would appear as "Settler Died" events in the Historical Records menu.
- Fixed the issue that caused traded Items and resources, or ones given as gifts, to still be displayed in the Caravan Info Tab.
- Fixed the issue that caused the roof to collapse if the construction of the door was started in a room next to a wall. Player would cancel construction of the door and, with that action, cause the roof above the door to collapse.
- Fixed the issue that would cause resources/items to decay from weather events even though there was a roof above them. The roof would not properly register sometimes, if created during the weather event.
- Fixed the issue that caused the counter in the Research Menu to corrupt when selling/gifting allocated Books.
- Fixed the issue where players were not able to get a Retribution achievement
- Fixed the issue where the Room types could be created using the Structure Pile variant of the required structures.
- Fixed the issue that caused stored items in storage structures (chest, racks) to disappear after the voxels under those structures have been mined.
- Fixed the issue that caused the blueprint to cancel itself when the blueprint beneath it was finally constructed.
- Fixed various issues related to missing text.
Quality of life improvements
- Leaf particles have been added to trees. (This can be turned off in options menu, within ‘Graphics’)
- Added particles for when a production is finished.
- Weight cap has been added to traders - trading can’t continue if the merchant can't carry any more resources (players can't gift 100k limestone to a visitor anymore. Yeah. Sorry :) ).
- Settlements have a slightly different stock if they are mountain or valley settlements (wood and stone/gold/iron have different price modifiers and amounts).
- Locking a merchant now makes the faction lose alignment (-5/h), also a note will appear when a merchant wants to leave, but is locked in.
- Keybindings for panels (4,5,6) work on the world map now.
Talk to you soon!
Thanks,
Foxy Voxel
Changed files in this update