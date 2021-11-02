 Skip to content

Pixel Art Coloring Book update for 2 November 2021

Halloween Contest has ended!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Our Halloween coloring contest has ended!

We'll announce the winners on Wednesday, November 3.



Thanks to everyone who participated in it and submitted their artwork.

Stay tuned!😊

Changed depots in test_grana branch

Pixel Coloring book Content Depot 1545821
Pixel Coloring book Windows Depot 1545822
