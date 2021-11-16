Hello friends!

The main updates are:
- The ability to upload photos on Google Drive. Now your images don’t need to take up space on your hard drive
- Photo manager: sort thousands of pictures on your computer. Create albums by name or category and detect people and places in your pictures
- Background removal is now smoother. No more poorly defined edges — cutting is done with pinpoint accuracy
- Overlay pictures on other images and create collages from your favorite photos
- UI-enhancement of the Retouch tab: enhance portraits with even greater ease
Changed files in this update