Movavi Picverse update for 16 November 2021

Hello friends!

Build 7641492 · Last edited by Wendy

The main updates are:

  • The ability to upload photos on Google Drive. Now your images don’t need to take up space on your hard drive

  • Photo manager: sort thousands of pictures on your computer. Create albums by name or category and detect people and places in your pictures
  • Background removal is now smoother. No more poorly defined edges — cutting is done with pinpoint accuracy

  • Overlay pictures on other images and create collages from your favorite photos

  • UI-enhancement of the Retouch tab: enhance portraits with even greater ease

