Hi Folks.

Just a quick heads-up to let you know we have found a small 'glitch' in testing that could cause a game crash. The good news is that there is an easy workaround.

When using the teleporters in The Old Mill it is possible for a sneaking unit to cause the error. A teleported unit always loses its sneaking condition anyway, so the easy solution is to 'un-sneak' any such unit before entering the teleport tile.

We will have a fix for this in V1.015 which is in release testing at the moment and will be with you hopefully in the next few days.

Apologies if you have already been tripped up by this issue but the workaround described will stop it from happening again.

All the best.

Ian & Jann