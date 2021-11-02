Update - Nov. 1

Hi all,
As promised, I've added the ability to use the 1-5 keys to switch between display modes on the fly rather than having to start a new game to do so. Thankfully, the groundwork I built prior to the previous update worked out well, so I'm able to get this update out sooner than expected. There are also a few key bugfixes in this patch which address issues created when I implemented animations, so I'm eager to release it.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- You now start with a Signals company instead of three Medical companies on the Meuse-Argonne map.
- Fixed bug in which units would get stuck in Moving state when adding cables.
- Fixed cavalry charge bug in which cavalry weren't charging after dragging a path due to an overzealous optimization change.
- Can now toggle sprite/animated sprite display using number keys 1-5.
- Updated the order of battle and scheduled order screens with extra fields and tooltips.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update