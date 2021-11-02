 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

On The Western Front update for 2 November 2021

Update - Nov. 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7641115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

As promised, I've added the ability to use the 1-5 keys to switch between display modes on the fly rather than having to start a new game to do so. Thankfully, the groundwork I built prior to the previous update worked out well, so I'm able to get this update out sooner than expected. There are also a few key bugfixes in this patch which address issues created when I implemented animations, so I'm eager to release it.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • You now start with a Signals company instead of three Medical companies on the Meuse-Argonne map.
  • Fixed bug in which units would get stuck in Moving state when adding cables.
  • Fixed cavalry charge bug in which cavalry weren't charging after dragging a path due to an overzealous optimization change.
  • Can now toggle sprite/animated sprite display using number keys 1-5.
  • Updated the order of battle and scheduled order screens with extra fields and tooltips.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

On The Western Front Content Depot 866401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.