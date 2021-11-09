Beholder Giveaway + Beholder 2 Daily Deal + Beholder 3 Playtest!

Citizens, the Beholder 3 playtest is open!
🔻 Extremely important:
- This is not the full version of the game. Keep in mind that the content and mechanics in the playtest will differ from the release version of Beholder 3.
- Fill out the survey after playing, so you can help us make the game better. This is the most important and responsible part.
- Streaming or recording are not forbidden. Just make your subscribers aware that this is a playtest.
🔻 How do I get access?
- On the game page, click "Request Access" → wait → Steam will send you an email that playtest access has been granted.
🔻 In addition to the playtest, we are celebrating the fifth Beholder anniversary and have special offers for you for 48 hours:
- You can pick up Beholder for FREE on Steam, and it will stay on your account forever.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/475550/Beholder/
- Beholder 2 is… 80% OFF! This is the highest discount ever for the game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/761620/Beholder_2/
