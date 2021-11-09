 Skip to content

Beholder update for 9 November 2021

Beholder Giveaway + Beholder 2 Daily Deal + Beholder 3 Playtest!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Citizens, the Beholder 3 playtest is open!

🔻 Extremely important:

  • This is not the full version of the game. Keep in mind that the content and mechanics in the playtest will differ from the release version of Beholder 3.
  • Fill out the survey after playing, so you can help us make the game better. This is the most important and responsible part.
  • Streaming or recording are not forbidden. Just make your subscribers aware that this is a playtest.

🔻 How do I get access?

  • On the game page, click "Request Access" → wait → Steam will send you an email that playtest access has been granted.

🔻 In addition to the playtest, we are celebrating the fifth Beholder anniversary and have special offers for you for 48 hours:

  • You can pick up Beholder for FREE on Steam, and it will stay on your account forever.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/475550/Beholder/

  • Beholder 2 is… 80% OFF! This is the highest discount ever for the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/761620/Beholder_2/

Stay tuned: add the game to your wishlist, follow us on Twitter, and don't forget to join the official Discord server: https://discord.gg/beholder 👁‍🗨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070

