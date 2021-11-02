RUMBLE FUNCTION ENABLED

Rumble function is enabled on supported controllers. Functionality can be turned on and off in the options menu.
Minor performance enhancements have been implemented to improve playability.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Rumble function is enabled on supported controllers. Functionality can be turned on and off in the options menu.
Minor performance enhancements have been implemented to improve playability.
Changed files in this update