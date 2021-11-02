 Skip to content

Dire Vengeance update for 2 November 2021

RUMBLE FUNCTION ENABLED

Build 7640940

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rumble function is enabled on supported controllers. Functionality can be turned on and off in the options menu.

Minor performance enhancements have been implemented to improve playability.

