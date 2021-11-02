Patch Notes for November 2, 2021

General
- Optimized ragdoll physics
- Added new effects
- Increased RC-XD speed, damage, and explosive radius
Operations
- Novice Operations now award 2,500 XP
- Moderate Operations now award 10,000 XP
- Veteran Operations now award 25,000 XP
Survival
- Shard kill threshold reduced to 500 for Zombie and Terrorist
- Shard kill threshold reduced to 350 for Chaos and Stakeout
Weapons
- G17: Damage increased from 25 to 26
- Five-seveN: Damage increased from 26 to 28
- P320: Recoil reduced from 1.5 to 1.3
- Honey Badger: Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.8 to 1.7
- PAR4-C: Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.8 to 1.7
- SKS: Recoil reduced from 1.2 to 1
- Sawed-Off: Damage increased from 52 to 55
- L115A3: Damage increased from 240 to 250, headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.6
- Dragunov: Accuracy reduced from 1 to 1.5
