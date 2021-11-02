 Skip to content

Deadswitch 3 update for 2 November 2021

Patch Notes for November 2, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Optimized ragdoll physics
  • Added new effects
  • Increased RC-XD speed, damage, and explosive radius
Operations
  • Novice Operations now award 2,500 XP
  • Moderate Operations now award 10,000 XP
  • Veteran Operations now award 25,000 XP
Survival
  • Shard kill threshold reduced to 500 for Zombie and Terrorist
  • Shard kill threshold reduced to 350 for Chaos and Stakeout
Weapons
  • G17: Damage increased from 25 to 26
  • Five-seveN: Damage increased from 26 to 28
  • P320: Recoil reduced from 1.5 to 1.3
  • Honey Badger: Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.8 to 1.7
  • PAR4-C: Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.8 to 1.7
  • SKS: Recoil reduced from 1.2 to 1
  • Sawed-Off: Damage increased from 52 to 55
  • L115A3: Damage increased from 240 to 250, headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.6
  • Dragunov: Accuracy reduced from 1 to 1.5

