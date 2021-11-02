 Skip to content

Fish and Bubbles update for 2 November 2021

v1.1 Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Hope you had a fun Halloween, this Nov 1 update removes the Halloween stuff.

Two new Substrates have been added

Yellow:

and...

Ocean Blue:

This update may seem minor, but underneath the hood I've changed thousands of lines...

A few key points to the code changes & cleanup

  • Substrate / Item code, which will allow for easier addition of new items

  • Fish v2, completely re-written file which now has:

  • several optimizations to improve performance

  • a singular sprite which is programmatically controlled

  • no more sounds on each fish (instead they are now game global)

This will allow new fish types to be added with ease.

Expect there to be some quirks with the fish behavior, I plan to release updates in the coming weeks to polish this behavior and further tune it. Feedback on the Discord is greatly appreciated & welcome.

That's all for now,

-d4rkd0s

