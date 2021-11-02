v1.1 Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7640778 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys, ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Hope you had a fun Halloween, this Nov 1 update removes the Halloween stuff.

Two new Substrates have been added

Yellow:

and...

Ocean Blue:

This update may seem minor, but underneath the hood I've changed thousands of lines...

A few key points to the code changes & cleanup

Substrate / Item code, which will allow for easier addition of new items

Fish v2, completely re-written file which now has:

several optimizations to improve performance

a singular sprite which is programmatically controlled

no more sounds on each fish (instead they are now game global)

This will allow new fish types to be added with ease.

Expect there to be some quirks with the fish behavior, I plan to release updates in the coming weeks to polish this behavior and further tune it. Feedback on the Discord is greatly appreciated & welcome.

That's all for now,

-d4rkd0s