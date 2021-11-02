Minor Polish Update

Nothing big, just a few little touch ups:
-Stopped two obscure crash locations
-Fixed a typo
-Fixed an accidental story skip jump for certain playthroughs.
-Fixed a graphical glitch
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Nothing big, just a few little touch ups:
-Stopped two obscure crash locations
-Fixed a typo
-Fixed an accidental story skip jump for certain playthroughs.
-Fixed a graphical glitch
Changed files in this update