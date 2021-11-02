 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Women of Xal update for 2 November 2021

Minor Polish Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7640776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing big, just a few little touch ups:

-Stopped two obscure crash locations

-Fixed a typo

-Fixed an accidental story skip jump for certain playthroughs.

-Fixed a graphical glitch

Changed files in this update

Women of Xal Depot PC Depot 603663
  • Loading history…
Women of Xal Depot Depot 603664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.