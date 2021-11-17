Maneater: Truth Quest Update 1 Is Here To Make A Splash

Sharks,
We are happy to announce the latest update to Maneater is here and ready to make a splash! This update has optimization improvements to increase stability and performance on all platforms as well as additional checks to make sure players receive the proper rewards for completing objectives.
Stability and Performance
- Performance improvements made across the game.
- Fixed a performance loss issue that could occur during the Leviathan battle
- Performance adjustments with gore FX chunks not spawning all at once
- Performance improvements with PFX for seagulls, fish school, and squids
- Improved memory handling for increased stability
UI/UX
- Made adjustments to how in game menus load. More information is loaded when opening the menu, this should decrease the amount of time needed when switching between menu tabs
- Adjustments to UI elements to better fit UI text. This was resulting in some UI flickering
- Fixed an issue where pop ups on the Map menu would remain and display on re-entering the menu
- Fixed text alignment on “New Aged Reached” screen
- Fixed an issue with Failure To Communicate tooltips appearing when player reloads save file
Gameplay
Fixed an improper check related to evolutions dropping that allowed a 1/32767 fail rate per drop
- To help with this we added some retroactive unlocking that does require re-entering the map, Plover Island and Port Clovis, depending on where the drop is located
Fixed an issue with registering all elements of objective completion when in non-English languages
Fixed an issue where a blue anti-shark shield would appear at the origin on the map
Fixed an issue where Scaly Pete’s boat would not appear after the base game was completed
Fixed an issue where some of the lights were duplicated
Fixed an issue where the Leviathan could stop fighting
Fixed an issue where Failure To Communicate objectives would not spawn all boats
Fixed an issue where if a helicopter was destroyed over land the health kit that would drop would fall through the terrain
Fixed an issue where fins would not appear on certain wildlife
Fixed an issue between Time Of Day and lights sometimes not matching up
Fixed a blend issues with Shadow Body visual FX
Fixed an issue where the player could stuck on a boat railing in Crawfish Bay
Fixed an issue where the Chase Champion quest marker might not appear after fast travel
Fixed an audio issue where there would no impact audio for damaging Scaly Pete’s boat in the second battle
Fixed an issue where cutscene music would not resume if user pressed the Xbox home button and returned to the cutscene
Fixed an issue during the Meet Pete cutscene with a shadow that would expand out
Fixed an issue where torpedoes could go through parts of the Irradiated Bone Sperm Whale and Shadow Orca
Fixed an issue that would allow the player to immediately break free from Leviathan’s thrash
Fixed an issue where the player shark might not play the proper hit animation for subsequent hits
Fixed an issue with fast traveling and unlocking collectibles in the region
Thank you for your continued support! As always, be sure to join the conversation at the official forums and let us know what you want to see next in the waters of Maneater or report any issues you may be experiencing.
