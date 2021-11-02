2021 11 01 Live 1.08a - Checkpoint Added

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 7640435 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 03:26:04 UTC
by Wendy
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC. Fair use disclaimer
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update