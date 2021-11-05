Update 11-05-2021

General
Fixed an issue that prevented users from joining private lobbies, even when they inserted the correct lobby id.
Private lobbies ids are now hidden by default, and can be toggled to become visible.
Rearranged character select screen so series with multiple characters will appear on the same row.
Balance
Universal
- Hitbox and hurtbox visuals are no longer locked to z-axis
- Hitbox and hurtbox calculation is now handled on a 2D plane
- Standardized land lag floor for light aerials at 6 frames
- Standardized land lag floor for strong aerials at 8 frames
- Decreased timed-block window (10 frames → 6 frames)
- Dashing given initial boost regardless of if dash dancing
- Starting a dash now creates a dust cloud effect
- The direction an attack should be blocked has been standardized across the cast
Patrick
Strong Dash
Fixed Patrick’s Strong Dash missing hitboxes at the beginning
- Hitbox start frame (16 → 10)
Neutral Special
-
Reduced Patrick’s neutral special start time
- Hitbox start frame (17 → 12)
Increased Patrick’s neutral special hitbox range
- World offset 2nd X (2.8 → 3.5)
Up Special
-
Increased Patrick’s up special hitbox size
- Local offset 2nd x (-0.6 → -1)
- Radius (0.85 → 0.9)
Reduced Patrick’s up special end lag
- Fly to Fall frame (50 → 35)
Reduced Patrick’s up special startup time
- Charge to Fly frame (30 → 20)
Strong Down Air
-
Patrick’s strong down air grabs the ledge when falling now
Reduced Patrick’s strong down air startup time
- Charge to Fall frame (22 → 17)
Strong Up
-
Changed Patrick’s strong up hitbox frame
- Hitbox start frame (16 → 11)
Light Neutral Air
-
Increased Patrick’s light neutral air hitbox duration
- Hitbox frames duration (2 → 4)
Light Dash
-
Reduced Patrick’s light dash attack’s knockback
- Knockback (120 → 90)
Lincoln Loud
-
Light neutral
- Increase active frames (2 → 4)
- Increase hitbox radius (0.85 → 0.9)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.8)
Light neutral loop
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.75)
Light up
- Increase active frames (2 → 4)
- Decrease hitbox radius (1 → 0.95)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.8)
Light down
- Increase active frames (2 → 4)
- Decrease hitbox radius (1 → 0.9)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.8)
Light down loop
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.75)
Light neutral air
- Increase active frames (2 → 4)
- Increase hitbox radius (0.85 → 0.9)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.8)
Light up air
- Increase active frames (2 → 4)
- Decrease hitbox radius (1 → 0.95)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.8)
Light down air
- Increase active frames (2 → 5)
- Remove 2nd track on hand
- Add hitbox to yoyo-string (radius 0.85)
Strong down air
- Remove 2nd track on sword hilt
- Add hitbox to sword hilt (radius 1)
- Adjusted facing angle so swing isn’t as focused on the z-axis
- Adjusted animation timing so the swing starts and ends in an arc underneath Lincoln
Korra
-
Light Mid 1
- Elbow hitbox Y world offset lowered (0 → 0.5)
- Shoulder hitbox Y world offset lowered (0 → 1)
-
Light Up 1
- Elbow hitbox Y world offset lowered (0 → 0.5)
- Shoulder hitbox Y world offset lowered (0 → 1)
-
Strong Dash
- Right knee hitbox relocated to left knee
-
Helga
-
Light down air
- Adjusted animation timing so hitboxes come out when legs are fully outstretched
- Remove 2nd track hitboxes on hips
- Increase active frames (2 → 3)
Reptar
-
Light up air
- Increase active frames (1 → 3)
-
Light down air
- Increase active frames (2 → 3)
Powdered Toast Man
-
Up Special
- Allowed control of aerial positioning as soon as the ascent begins
Replaced some incorrect keyboard button images in the UI.
Keyboard directional keys now can be remapped in the controls sub-menu.
Gameplay updates explained
- Dashdancing in the previous patch we attempted to bridge a gap between having to start up a run from standstill & going into an initial boost out of dashdance. Now the properties have been retooled to allow a dash to receive an initial boost at all times, provided speed is low enough to warrant it, while still requiring some degree of initial commitment to reach max speed. Consequently, this makes dashdancing no longer have a designated cap on when a dash attack can start, simply reach maxspeed to do so
- Hurtboxes didn’t have the level of accuracy to character models that we were satisfied with, so now every single character has hurtboxes that fully encompass their models. Combined with the alterations to the z-axis calculations that allows hitbox/hurtbox visuals to not be locked to the z-axis, players will now have the ability to see with complete certainty where a character is positioned in 3D space
- There were some inaccuracies in how the landing lag floors were handled across characters, with some having the ability to recover from an aerial far sooner than others under the same minimum landlag conditions. This interaction was not intended, and has been uniformly addressed across the entire cast
- There were several moves across the cast that didn’t have the block direction reflect the move’s activated direction. This has since been addressed & every move should now be blockable by holding against the direction of initiation.
