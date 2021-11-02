 Skip to content

GATE update for 2 November 2021

Patch Notes for 11/01/21

Enhancements

  • The feedback option now includes a field for an email address so I can contact those who use it as a place to report problems.
  • Maps now maintain their scale and offset when reloading them later in the session.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to draw even if the DM disabled player drawing.
  • Fixed a bug that broke map functionality when using images outside of a collection.
  • The DM menu has been slightly extended to remove the need for a scroll bar.

GATE Content Depot 1689251
