Patch Notes for 11/01/21

Enhancements
- The feedback option now includes a field for an email address so I can contact those who use it as a place to report problems.
- Maps now maintain their scale and offset when reloading them later in the session.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to draw even if the DM disabled player drawing.
- Fixed a bug that broke map functionality when using images outside of a collection.
- The DM menu has been slightly extended to remove the need for a scroll bar.
Changed files in this update